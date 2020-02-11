Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $54.54 Million Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,130 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up approximately 2.6% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY owned 0.13% of Progressive worth $54,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,768,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,708,000 after buying an additional 809,972 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 103.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 771,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,632,000 after purchasing an additional 392,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,763,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,197,000 after purchasing an additional 373,372 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,376,000. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,762,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.34 and its 200-day moving average is $74.97. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $67.94 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96. The stock has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.60.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.67. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

In other Progressive news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $583,851.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,826,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,817 shares of company stock worth $3,493,237 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

