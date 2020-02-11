Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $7.23 Million Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lessened its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,479 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.18.

NYSE PNC traded up $1.51 on Tuesday, reaching $155.37. 104,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,210,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.64. The company has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $118.70 and a 12 month high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $732,018.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vicki C. Henn sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total value of $565,747.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,723 shares of company stock worth $5,159,747. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.