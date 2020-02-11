Inverness Counsel LLC NY Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,098 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 82,985 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.8% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Walmart were worth $37,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 232.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.51.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243 in the last ninety days. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.84. 483,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,463,502. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.52. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $95.64 and a twelve month high of $125.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $330.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

