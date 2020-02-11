Inverness Counsel LLC NY Purchases 143,435 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,553 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 143,435 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 2.1% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $45,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,835,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 58.1% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Evercore ISI lowered Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,885,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.95. The stock had a trading volume of 79,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,249,171. The company has a market cap of $155.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.03. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $72.36 and a 52 week high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.