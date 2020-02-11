Inverness Counsel LLC NY Purchases 4,948 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,849 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 4.0% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY owned approximately 0.05% of Adobe worth $85,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc Bank USA increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 1,694 shares of the software company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,982 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 44,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the software company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,910 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE traded down $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $368.58. The company had a trading volume of 162,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $249.10 and a 12 month high of $374.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $344.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.13. The company has a market cap of $176.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.43, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $901,620.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at $13,682,985.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,793 shares of company stock worth $21,169,089. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Adobe to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Griffin Securities increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.28.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.