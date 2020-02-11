Inverness Counsel LLC NY Purchases New Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 707,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,870,000. Truist Financial makes up about 1.9% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY owned about 0.09% of Truist Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $289,343,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $253,466,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $201,678,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $182,537,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $178,225,000. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $232,461.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,350.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $54.73. The stock had a trading volume of 310,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,405,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.74. The stock has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.38.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

