Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 4,421 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lessened its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,421 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in Charles Schwab by 29.6% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 27,092,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,280,000 after buying an additional 6,193,052 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $144,183,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,080,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,499,773,000 after buying an additional 3,140,824 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Charles Schwab by 16.4% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,822,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,720,000 after buying an additional 1,527,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Charles Schwab by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,909,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,074,000 after buying an additional 1,062,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.73.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,431,978.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arun Sarin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $736,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,193.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 913,462 shares of company stock valued at $43,455,356. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.36. 113,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,803,961. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.59 and its 200-day moving average is $43.45. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The stock has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

