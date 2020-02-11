Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 65,826 Shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY decreased its position in shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,826 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY owned about 0.18% of Apergy worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Apergy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Apergy by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Apergy in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apergy in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Apergy by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Apergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE APY traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.30. 798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,048. Apergy Corp has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average of $28.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 2.47.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APY. Wolfe Research set a $32.00 price objective on Apergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Apergy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stephens began coverage on Apergy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America set a $29.00 price objective on Apergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.41.

Apergy Company Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Apergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.