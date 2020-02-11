Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 8,229 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,964 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 8,229 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,879,663,000 after buying an additional 3,103,095 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,616,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,235,338 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $469,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,667 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,511,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $98,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

COP traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.87. 735,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,178,807. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.58.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

