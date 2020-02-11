Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 83,168 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,168 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up about 2.3% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY owned 0.08% of Zoetis worth $48,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $711,063.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,499.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $158,669.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,360.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,124 shares of company stock worth $16,053,834. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,650. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $85.86 and a twelve month high of $143.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.