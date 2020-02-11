Inverness Counsel LLC NY Trims Position in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lessened its position in shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,099 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY owned 0.08% of Knowles worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 28,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,201. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.78. Knowles Corp has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $22.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.65 million. Knowles had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Knowles Corp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Didier Hirsch acquired 3,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,330.00. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KN. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Knowles from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price objective on Knowles and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

