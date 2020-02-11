Inverness Counsel LLC NY Trims Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY reduced its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,921 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 59,800 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 26.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,423,472,000 after buying an additional 1,280,467 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,510,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $985,027,000 after purchasing an additional 31,166 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,722,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $863,699,000 after purchasing an additional 49,791 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,323,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $725,740,000 after purchasing an additional 74,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,040,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $473,346,000 after purchasing an additional 49,404 shares in the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.61. The stock had a trading volume of 257,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,805. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.74. The stock has a market cap of $258.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $240.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.