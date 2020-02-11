Inverness Counsel LLC NY Trims Stock Position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY decreased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 731,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,344 shares during the quarter. Carlisle Companies comprises approximately 5.6% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY owned about 1.29% of Carlisle Companies worth $118,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $729,812,000 after acquiring an additional 65,087 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,793,000 after purchasing an additional 182,475 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 121,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,691,000 after buying an additional 38,098 shares during the period. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

In related news, insider Clark Megan 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.86.

Carlisle Companies stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.92. 11,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.44 and a 12-month high of $169.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.66 and its 200-day moving average is $151.52.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.83%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.