Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Shares Purchased by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,277 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 482,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,764,000 after acquiring an additional 141,724 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 389,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,520,000 after buying an additional 142,192 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 376,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,198,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 208.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 263,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after buying an additional 178,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 249,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter.

BSJM stock opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $24.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average is $24.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

