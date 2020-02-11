Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,077 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 8.2% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $15,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,922. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $100.50 and a 1-year high of $118.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.22 and a 200-day moving average of $110.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

