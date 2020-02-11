Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stake Increased by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 3.6% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 146.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 163,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after buying an additional 23,240 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.35. 404,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,540,678. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.52. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $50.28 and a 1 year high of $61.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1148 per share. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%.

