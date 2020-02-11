InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $9.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 48.63%.

ICMB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,112. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.32. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $8.13.

Get InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICMB. ValuEngine raised InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

In other InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . news, major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $38,417.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Sullivan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 81,967 shares of company stock valued at $577,352. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.