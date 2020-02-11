Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) in the last few weeks:

2/7/2020 – Hamilton Lane was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Hamilton Lane is an affiliate of Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. is an investment management firm which provide private market solutions. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane is based in Bala Cynwyd, United States. “

2/7/2020 – Hamilton Lane is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Hamilton Lane was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/4/2020 – Hamilton Lane is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Hamilton Lane was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hamilton Lane is an affiliate of Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. is an investment management firm which provide private market solutions. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane is based in Bala Cynwyd, United States. “

1/28/2020 – Hamilton Lane was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/23/2020 – Hamilton Lane had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Hamilton Lane had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $62.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Hamilton Lane was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hamilton Lane is an affiliate of Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. is an investment management firm which provide private market solutions. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane is based in Bala Cynwyd, United States. “

1/15/2020 – Hamilton Lane was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ HLNE traded up $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.79. 137,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,087. Hamilton Lane Inc has a 12 month low of $40.85 and a 12 month high of $72.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 0.87.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $68.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.59%.

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Tara Devlin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $555,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 43.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

