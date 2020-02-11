Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 11th (APPS, ASHTY, ATVI, AXNX, BDC, BHVN, BLBD, CBL, CCMP, CCR)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, February 11th:

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

Get Digital Turbine Inc alerts:

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ashtead Group Plc is an equipment company which provides rental solutions primarily in United States and United Kingdom. The company’s operating segments consists of Sunbelt Rentals and A-Plant. Sunbelt Rentals provides pump and power, climate control and scaffolding services. A-Plant business operates through Eve Trakway Limited, which constructs temporary roadways and barriers; PSS, which offers trenchless technology and fusion services and FLG services. Ashtead Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. The firm currently has a $68.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $61.00.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is focused on development and commercialization of a novel implantable SNM system for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction and disrupting the SNM market. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is based in Irvine, CA. “

Belden (NYSE:BDC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Blue Bird Corp. is engaged in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and sale of school buses and related parts. It also offers alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird Corp. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust which owns, develops, acquires, leases, manages, and operates regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. The Company conducts substantially all of its business through its operating partnership. It owns two qualified REIT subsidiaries: CBL Holdings I, Inc. and CBL Holdings II, Inc. CBL & Associates Properties is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee. “

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Cabot Microelectronics Corporation is the leading supplier of CMP slurries for polishing various materials used in semiconductor manufacturing processes. The company’s products play a critical role in the production of the most advanced semiconductor devices, enabling the manufacture of smaller, faster and more complex devices by its customers. Cabot Microelectronics has demonstrated consistent, steady growth and is the leader in the CMP Industry, as well as part of the dynamic, high-growth Consumer Electronics Industry, enabling the manufacture of leading edge devices in on of the most innovative industries in the world. “

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CONSOL Coal Resources LP manages and develops active thermal coal operations. The company engages in underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high- BTU bituminuous thermal coal. It primarily sells its coal to electric utilities in the United States. CONSOL Coal Resources LP, formerly known as CNX Coal Resrcs, is based in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania. “

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns a portfolio of predominantly grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from D.C. to Boston. Cedar Realty Trust Inc, formerly known as Cedar Shopn Ctr, is based in Port Washington, NY. “

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $6.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Celsius Holdings, Inc. specializes in commercializing healthier, nutritional functional foods, beverages and dietary supplements. Celsius Holdings, Inc. markets Celsius®, the calorie burner, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Celsius, Inc. The Company sells its products through grocery, drug, convenience, club and mass, and health and fitness channels. The Company’s products are produced in Mooresville, North Carolina, and Monroe, Wisconsin. Celsius, Inc. is dedicated to providing healthier, everyday refreshment through science and innovation. The Company serves customers in the United States and internationally. Celsius Holdings, Inc. is based in Delray Beach, Florida. “

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €40.00 ($46.51) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Tudor Pickering. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$16.00 target price on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.