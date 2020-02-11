Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Harworth Group (HWG)

Harworth Group (LON: HWG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/11/2020 – Harworth Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/27/2020 – Harworth Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

1/21/2020 – Harworth Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

1/21/2020 – Harworth Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/7/2020 – Harworth Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 170 ($2.24) price target on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Harworth Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/17/2019 – Harworth Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

12/17/2019 – Harworth Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of Harworth Group stock opened at GBX 147.75 ($1.94) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.43 million and a P/E ratio of 11.03. Harworth Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 115 ($1.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 160.23 ($2.11). The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 146.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 131.43.

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

