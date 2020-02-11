Investment House LLC Acquires 2,553 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Investment House LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,248 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 416.7% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 313.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA stock traded up $6.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $269.44. 9,812,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,751,427. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.27. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $165.05 billion, a PE ratio of 68.91, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $259.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $470,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,989 shares in the company, valued at $40,020,510.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NVIDIA from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $259.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.20.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.