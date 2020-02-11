Investment House LLC Acquires 370 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Investment House LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MA. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.58.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.02, for a total value of $12,409,362.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,370,959 shares in the company, valued at $35,863,676,217.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 390,534 shares of company stock valued at $124,225,503. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded up $1.86 on Tuesday, reaching $332.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,833,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,897,805. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $215.93 and a 1-year high of $335.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $329.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $313.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

