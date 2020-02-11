Investment House LLC Acquires 439 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,586,748,000 after purchasing an additional 89,230 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $272,765,000 after acquiring an additional 10,304 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 415,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $208,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 357,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $159,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in BlackRock by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 339,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK traded up $7.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $568.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,935. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $403.54 and a one year high of $561.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $522.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $472.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total value of $1,218,137.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.00, for a total value of $2,032,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,081 shares of company stock worth $33,360,947. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.58.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

