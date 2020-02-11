Investment House LLC Buys 1,083 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Investment House LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,441 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.5% of Investment House LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $587,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,660,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $7.76 on Tuesday, hitting $1,516.44. The stock had a trading volume of 718,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,020.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,025.00 and a 1 year high of $1,509.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,422.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,290.30.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,591.10.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total value of $70,376.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,473.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $109,659,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,900,843 shares of company stock worth $316,798,003 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

