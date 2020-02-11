Investment House LLC Buys 7,240 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Investment House LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth about $878,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 94,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 369,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,572,000 after purchasing an additional 14,181 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCLH traded up $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.77. 76,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,242. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.94. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $45.64 and a 12-month high of $59.78.

In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $213,560.00. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $99,248.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,212.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,786 shares of company stock worth $765,488. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.53.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

