Investment House LLC Buys New Holdings in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Investment House LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Yandex during the third quarter worth $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Yandex during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Yandex during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yandex during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Yandex during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YNDX stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.08. 107,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,808. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.92 and its 200-day moving average is $38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.96. Yandex NV has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $48.82.

Several research analysts have issued reports on YNDX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Tigress Financial started coverage on Yandex in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

