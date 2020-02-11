Investment House LLC Cuts Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Investment House LLC lessened its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,053 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 16,172 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in HP by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in HP by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,890 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HP by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in HP by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 24,655 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HP by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 94,220 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.17. 3,417,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,169,476. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $24.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.55.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 241.43%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

In related news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $855,651.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,233.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

