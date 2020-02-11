Investment House LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Investment House LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $10,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.33.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.14, for a total transaction of $605,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,154.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.26, for a total transaction of $1,230,896.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,979,559.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,091 shares of company stock worth $29,471,268 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.87. The stock had a trading volume of 18,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,575. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.83 and its 200 day moving average is $228.39. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52-week low of $165.69 and a 52-week high of $247.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

