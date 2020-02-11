Investment House LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Investment House LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.45.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.56. The stock had a trading volume of 20,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,606. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.80. The stock has a market cap of $80.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

