Investment House LLC Cuts Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Investment House LLC lowered its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,935 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $9,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 235.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 208 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Autodesk by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 454.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $206.08. 57,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,173. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.70 and a 1-year high of $210.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 312.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.84.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Autodesk had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.06%. The business had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.18.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.