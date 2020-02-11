Investment House LLC Decreases Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Investment House LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,155 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 1.5% of Investment House LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $15,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICE. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Compass Point set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.88.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $94.90. 103,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,427,346. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12-month low of $71.90 and a 12-month high of $101.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.10.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 9,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $889,905.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,723 shares in the company, valued at $34,386,372.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $8,339,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,436 shares of company stock worth $14,439,091 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.