Investment House LLC Decreases Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Investment House LLC lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,200 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 5,130 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,709. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.50 and its 200 day moving average is $156.05. The company has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 752.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $137.78 and a 52-week high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.