Investment House LLC Decreases Stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Investment House LLC lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 24,559 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC traded up $2.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,534. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.21. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a twelve month low of $166.57 and a twelve month high of $219.88. The company has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total value of $278,101.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

