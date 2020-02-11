Investment House LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Investment House LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,056 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises about 3.3% of Investment House LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Investment House LLC owned 0.05% of Intuit worth $35,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in Intuit by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 21,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.9% in the third quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 86,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its stake in Intuit by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 2,743,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,500,000 after acquiring an additional 214,021 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 21,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $5,574,897.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126 shares in the company, valued at $32,606.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total transaction of $29,815,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 527,369 shares of company stock worth $136,763,551. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.14. 318,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,494. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.12. The company has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.66 and a 12 month high of $298.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.61.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

