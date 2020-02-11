Investment House LLC Grows Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,981 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.3% of Investment House LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $167,466,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $109,103,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $129,292,000 after acquiring an additional 725,146 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,765,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $868,534,000 after acquiring an additional 647,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Medtronic by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,149,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,441,000 after acquiring an additional 612,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.59.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.06. 117,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,092,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $82.77 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The company has a market cap of $159.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.14.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $230,736.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,764,312.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

