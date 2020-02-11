Investment House LLC Grows Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Investment House LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $5,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 270,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87,250 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded down $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,095. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $140.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.21. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.32.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 188.01% and a net margin of 37.27%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.72%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.36.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 108,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total transaction of $12,465,516.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,897,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,344,385,185.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,609,483 shares of company stock worth $206,714,535. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

