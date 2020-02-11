Investment House LLC Has $11.18 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Investment House LLC reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Booking accounts for approximately 1.0% of Investment House LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $11,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth about $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Booking by 50.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $25.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,912.16. The company had a trading volume of 18,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,864. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,003.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,965.01. The stock has a market cap of $79.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,640.54 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Booking from $2,340.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,127.63.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

