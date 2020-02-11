Investment House LLC Has $11.55 Million Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Investment House LLC cut its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 1.1% of Investment House LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,426 shares of company stock valued at $6,351,866 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $136.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.81. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 39.14%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra raised their price target on Amgen from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amgen from to in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.33.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

