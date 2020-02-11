Investment House LLC Has $12.48 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Investment House LLC trimmed its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises about 1.2% of Investment House LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $12,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 91.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

PAYX stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.19. The company had a trading volume of 23,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,461. The firm has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.86 and a 12 month high of $89.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.36.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.26 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 87.32%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $4,294,545.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,772.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

