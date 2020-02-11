Investment House LLC Has $14.50 Million Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Investment House LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. Charles River Laboratories Intl. accounts for 1.3% of Investment House LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Investment House LLC owned 0.19% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $14,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.29.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.23, for a total value of $205,707.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,738.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CRL traded up $15.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.77. The company had a trading volume of 39,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,545. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a one year low of $123.17 and a one year high of $161.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

