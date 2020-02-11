Investment House LLC Has $2.25 Million Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Investment House LLC reduced its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,133,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,781,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,074 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,233,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,614,485,000 after buying an additional 257,270 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,332,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $537,170,000 after buying an additional 991,076 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,594,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $294,247,000 after buying an additional 154,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,829,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,515,000 after buying an additional 513,028 shares in the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Yum! Brands news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $150,016.23. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 43,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,268,607.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Sunday. BTIG Research lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “average” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.22.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.03. The company had a trading volume of 91,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,075. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.62. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.02 and a 12 month high of $119.72. The stock has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 47.32%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

