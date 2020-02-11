Investment House LLC Has $20.74 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Investment House LLC lessened its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 1.9% of Investment House LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $20,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 67,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,162,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $463,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.82.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,841.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,475. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $155.02 and a 52 week high of $214.46. The stock has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.68.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.