Investment House LLC Has $23.06 Million Stock Holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Investment House LLC lowered its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Scotts Miracle-Gro makes up about 2.1% of Investment House LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Investment House LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $23,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 66.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.02.

In related news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $238,214.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,469.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,287. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SMG stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.74. 8,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,564. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a twelve month low of $74.82 and a twelve month high of $125.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $365.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.32 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 51.90%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

