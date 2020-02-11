Investment House LLC Has $4.96 Million Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Investment House LLC cut its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 545.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,122,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $374,530,000 after buying an additional 1,794,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after buying an additional 472,084 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of 3M by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 722,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,452,000 after buying an additional 423,772 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of 3M by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,313,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $215,863,000 after buying an additional 282,135 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,812,615,000 after buying an additional 207,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $278,956.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,419 shares of company stock worth $2,857,383. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.45. 113,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,519,839. The stock has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $150.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.30%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMM. Citigroup cut their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.92.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

