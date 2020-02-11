Investment House LLC Has $5.78 Million Holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Investment House LLC lessened its position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $5,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 12,020 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GWW traded up $3.64 on Tuesday, hitting $301.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,747. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $329.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.98. W W Grainger Inc has a one year low of $255.09 and a one year high of $346.60.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 45.63%. W W Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 18.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 33.31%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. G.Research upgraded W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W W Grainger from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens dropped their target price on W W Grainger from $330.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W W Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.82.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

