Investment House LLC Increases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Investment House LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.94 on Tuesday, reaching $105.01. 1,166,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,617,854. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.65 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.39 and a 200 day moving average of $117.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.72.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

