Investment House LLC Purchases New Position in Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK)

Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 94,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LK. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Luckin Coffee in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,238,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Luckin Coffee in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,133,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Luckin Coffee in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,537,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Luckin Coffee in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Luckin Coffee in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000.

Shares of LK stock traded up $1.77 on Tuesday, reaching $38.64. 10,238,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,283,453. Luckin Coffee Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $51.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.17.

Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $215.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.84 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 557.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

LK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Luckin Coffee from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Luckin Coffee from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luckin Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Luckin Coffee from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

