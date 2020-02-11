Investment House LLC Purchases New Position in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000. Investment House LLC owned about 0.06% of Wingstop at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WING. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Wingstop by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $402,431,000 after purchasing an additional 68,645 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Wingstop by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 221,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,118,000 after purchasing an additional 68,072 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 196,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 1,252.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 123,803 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $96.16. 4,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,005. Wingstop Inc has a 1-year low of $62.15 and a 1-year high of $107.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WING. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

