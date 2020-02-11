Investment House LLC Raises Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Investment House LLC grew its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 81.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 106,865 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 351.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLW. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.09.

Shares of Corning stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.13. The stock had a trading volume of 272,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,622,396. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.55 and a 12 month high of $35.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

