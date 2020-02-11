Investment House LLC Reduces Holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Investment House LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Deluxe worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 1,417.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 75,957 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 284.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 91,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 67,888 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 272,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,386,000 after purchasing an additional 21,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,691. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Deluxe Co. has a 1-year low of $36.11 and a 1-year high of $54.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.39.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.19. Deluxe had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a positive return on equity of 38.42%. The business had revenue of $522.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deluxe Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

In related news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $97,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of Deluxe from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deluxe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

